WATCH: Police release new video in the murder of a 16-year-old in East York

The video is disturbing, there is no doubt about it.

The moments, a 16-year-old boy is struck and killed by a vehicle in East York in early October.

Matthew Dreaver was struck, after reportedly being chased by an SUV, at around 2am on October 7th.

Police have now released the video with the blessing of the boys mom, in hopes of finally tracking down the killer.

Officers had been looking for two men in connection with the case, but the only description that they've been able to give is that one is a white man who is between 20 and 35 years of age. He's about five-foot-10 or five-foot-11 with short or balding hair and a round face.

The other person in the vehicle was described as a white man, about the same size and also had short or balding hair.

"It's horrible" Detective Leslie Dunkley tells Newstalk 1010.

He's hoping the release of the video sparks new tips, and finally brings the killer to justice.

Dunkley says it was actually the family who pushed for the release of the video, because they want to find the killer, and finally get some closure.

