WATCH: Police release video of vehicle of interest in deadly North York hit and run Thursday

It's a story that's become all too common in the Greater Toronto Area.

We have another hit and run to tell you about. This one was fatal.

Toronto Police say the victim in this latest incident was struck near Islington and Finch just before 6:30 Thursday morning.

The 77 year-old senior from North York, had apparently just left her condo building for her usual morning walk.

Police say was crossing Islington Avenue, from the east to west curb, when she was struck and killed.

The elderly victim has been identified as Pasquina Lapadula, who neighbours and family describe as "a very active senior".

The driver who fled the scene, was last seen heading northbound on Islington Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV with bright head lights and fog lights.

It may also have front end damage, particularly to a headlamp.

Police have received a short video of the vehicle of interest, but are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900, or reach out anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on the police service's Facebook "Leave a Tip" page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Toronto Police Service

With files from the Toronto Police Service