WATCH: Police seize millions, in illegal casino bust

Guns, cash and even this mansion have all been seized as part of Project Endgame, a project aimed at dismantling an illegal casino operation in Markham.

The investigation started back in May, and by the end of July, officers went into the home on a search warrant, arresting 35 people, who now face more than 70 charges.

Police say the home was protected by a brick wall and a high fence, but was also patrolled by guards who were sometimes armed.

In all, 11 guns were seized, including an AR-15 assault-style rifle.

"While the total value of these seizures is significant, this is only the start of our efforts to dismantle organized crime groups who are operating illegal gaming operations in York Region," said Chief Jim MacSween.

"The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking. This illegal high-stakes gambling also leads to gun violence, armed robberies, kidnappings, extortion and other serious violent offences within our community. We will continue to target organized crime in York Region and use every tool at our disposal, including forensic accounting, to ensure these criminals are held accountable."