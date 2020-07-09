WATCH: Power still out for some homes and businesses as residents work to mop up flood water

Around 350 homes and businesses were still without power early Thursday after severe thunderstorms dropped nearly a month's worth of rain in Toronto's west end.

Environment Canada was expecting 50 to 70 millimetres of rain.

People across the city shared photos and video online on Wednesday afternoon of heavy rain, high wind and flooded streets. Residents reported flooded basements. In at least one case, a homeowner said there was six feet of water in his home.

At the hight of the storm, Toronto Hydro reported 45,000 customers were without power as high winds took down trees and power lines. As of Wednesday night, that number was down to 1,800.

They expected some customers to be out into Thursday.

Hot and sunny weather is expected through Thursday but rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday and through the weekend.