Watch: Premier Doug Ford among politicians weighing in on clash at York University pro-Israel event

Toronto police say they had to remove several people from a mostly peaceful protest at York University that saw pro-Palestinian activists rally against an event featuring former soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says there was a physical altercation involving several people at the protest Wednesday night, and one person suffered minor injuries.

Douglas-Cook says a few people were removed from the event, but no one was arrested.

A variety of politicians have been weighing in on the rally, including Premier Doug Ford, who called it "vile'' and "hate-filled.''

The Premier tweeted about the incident:

TWITTER/@fordnation

Ford says he's disappointed that York University allowed for such a protest to take place, and he stands with the Jewish students and the broader community.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also weighing in on Twitter:

TWITTER/@AndrewScheer

The president of York University, meanwhile, says external groups were on campus "for the sole purpose of fomenting conflict.''



With files from Heather Seaman