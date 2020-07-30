WATCH: Province reveals back to school plan

Ontario elementary students will be back in school five days a week in September, while high school students in the province's designated boards will be in cohorts of 15 on alternate schedules, the provincial government announced Thursday as part of their back-to-school plan.

The province is spending nearly $310 million to resume the school year under these new protocols, including $80 million for additional staffing and $60 million for masks and PPE, as well as funding for up to 500 nurses.

Students in Grades 4-12 will be required to wear masks, while those in K-3 will be encouraged to, but not required.

However, boards must have a remote learning option in place for parents of elementary students, should they choose not to send their kids back.

Class sizes for elementary classes will be roughly the same as they would've been before the pandemic, or smaller if it's possible, with desks facing forward.

For high school, designated boards (see list below) will adopt timetabling methods that cohort students as much as possible to limit contact, with either alternating days or schedules that will have students in class roughly 50 per cent of the time.

However, the province is hoping to move to a more conventional teaching method once it is safe to do so.

In case there's non-designated school boards with large high school classes, schools should adopt the same kinds of measures as in designated ones.

School boards will also be encouraged to maximize space in schools, while removing any unnecessary furniture to create more space, as well as having study halls in schools to meet remote learning needs.

All staff and students must self-screen every day according to a checklist which will be provided by school boards to staff and parents, with signage posted throughout schools about symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should remain at home and anyone who gets a test must remain at home until they get their results.

Schools will also be asked to significantly limit or even prohibit visitors inside the building, including parents.

Schools shouldn't be planning any field trips or activities requiring group transportation, with clubs and sports only possible with physical distancing and equipment cleaning between each use.

As for transportation, students should be given assigned seats with records kept for each bus in case there's a positive case and the seat directly behind the driver should be kept empty at all times when possible. Other measures include students in the same household or class sitting together with hand sanitizer on every vehicle, and boards will also develop methods of helping immuno-compromised students.

Designated boards include:

1. Toronto

2. Toronto Catholic

3. Peel

4. Dufferin-Peel Catholic

5. York

6. York Catholic

7. Durham

8. Durham Catholic

9. Halton

10. Halton Catholic

11. Waterloo

12. Waterloo Catholic

13. Thames Valley

14. London Dist. Catholic

15. Ottawa-Carleton

16. Ottawa Catholic

17. Hamilton-Wentworth

18. Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic

19. Niagara

20. Niagara Catholic

21. Greater Essex County

22. Windsor-Essex Catholic

23. Conseil des écoles catholiques du

Centre-Est

24. Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est

de l’Ontario

