WATCH: Small businesses take to storefronts calling for fair shake this holiday shopping season

Business owners throughout Toronto stood outside their store fronts at noon Friday, in a show of solidarity calling for what they call a fair shot at a holiday shopping season.

As part of the #ThinkOutsideTheBigBox campaign, business owners displayed how long they have been in business and how many people they employ.

They argue they can comply with public health measures like social distancing better than the large retail and big box stores currently allowed to have instore shopping, while they can't.

With holiday shopping the busiest time for them, they say without in-store shopping this holiday season, it could be the final blow for many.