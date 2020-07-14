WATCH: Thieves targeting vehicles equipped with FOBs

Toronto Police are warning of some high-tech car thefts in Scarborough's 42 Division.

The thieves target vehicles equipped with keyless FOBs, parked on driveways through the overnight.

Police believe one thief stands near the doorway of the home, holding a device that captures the signal emitted from the FOB inside the house,by increasing its range.

The accomplice stands near the vehicle unlocking the door.

The same device can also help start the vehicle.

Police suggest where possible, park your car inside,or keeping your keys away from the front door and in a container that will block the keyless FOB signal.

Another suggestion is to install a tracking device on your vehicle.



