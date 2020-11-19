iHeartRadio

WATCH: This shooting happened in the middle of a day in a residential neighbourhood

 

York Regional Police are looking for the two men who fired "dozens" of times at a car, back on October 29th.

They've released a video of the incident that played out in a neighbourhood in Nobleton, near King Road and Highway 27.

York Regional Police

But, what makes this shocking is the time of day, and the area where this happened.

Police report it happened around 3:30 in the afternoon, in a very residential neighbourhood.

The driver of the grey Mercedes was able to get away unhurt, but the vehicle was found with six bullet holes in it.

What's also not clear, is the motive behind the shooting.

York Regional Police

 