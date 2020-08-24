iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

WATCH: TTC investigates "dangerous and illegal" stunt on a downtown bus

 

The TTC is investigating a video posted online that shows someone hopping onto the back of a moving bus.

It was taken along Front Street downtown. It's not clear exactly when the video was recorded but it appears recent. It shows NHL signage outside the Fairmont Royal York, where players are staying in their NHL bubble.

The TTC calls the stunt, "dangerous and illegal."

"We know who the person is who posted it so we will be pursuing it," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

He says the penalty could include a set fine of $235, but could also include a court summons, possibly leading to a larger fine and/or probation.