The TTC is investigating a video posted online that shows someone hopping onto the back of a moving bus.

It was taken along Front Street downtown. It's not clear exactly when the video was recorded but it appears recent. It shows NHL signage outside the Fairmont Royal York, where players are staying in their NHL bubble.

The TTC calls the stunt, "dangerous and illegal."

"We know who the person is who posted it so we will be pursuing it," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

He says the penalty could include a set fine of $235, but could also include a court summons, possibly leading to a larger fine and/or probation.