WATCH: Two arrested at problem Etobicoke BBQ restaurant

The owner of a BBQ restaurant in Etobicoke had been warned before, but he didn't stop.

On Thursday, Toronto Police officers led him away from the scene in handcuffs.

A large gathering of police officers surrounded the restaurant, after the owner vowed to continue opening, despite provincial COVID-19 regulations in Toronto that have ordered restaurants closed for indoor dining.

Another person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Many in the crowd were seen without face coverings.