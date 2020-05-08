WATCH: Two dead after fire rips through a house in Brampton

Two people are dead after fire broke out at a home near Queen and Main in Brampton.

The fire started around 10:40 p.m. Peel Police said the home was being evacuated.

A short time later, they said two people had died.

The home looks to be either a rooming house or a house that has been split into apartments.

So far, there's no information on the victims, their ages, or genders.

It will be up to the Ontario Fire Marshal to sort out the cause.