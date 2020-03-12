WATCH: Video appears to show TTC driver playing video games on a phone

A TTC bus driver has been suspended, after a video surfaced online, which appears to show him playing video games on his phone.

The problem? He was behind the wheel at the time.

It happened on the 75 bus on Sherbourne, and the TTC was made aware of the video on Wednesday night.

"When we see something like this, we take immediate action, we launched an investigation, the operator was suspended while we do that investigation." says Stuart Green from the TTC.

He wouldn't say how long the operator has been with the TTC.

The video appears to show the driver playing a game while it appears the bus was stopped, but that didn't continue.

"If you look at the video, there are sections of the video where the bus is clearly in motion." says Green.

But he adds, even if it was stopped, drivers are prohibited from using their handheld devices while behind the wheel at all times.

Green says punishment could range from suspension to firing.