WATCH: Video shows the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting in Mississauga

Protestors have taken over the intersection of Morningstar and Goreway in Mississauga following a deadly police shooting over the weekend.

They've been there since Sunday afternoon and it doesn't look like they plan to leave any time soon.

Peel Regional Police said the incident started at 5 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called to the man's home because he was in crisis due to a medical condition and was reportedly not taking his medication.

Police said officers believed the man had access to weapons and entered the home after he stopped communicating, leading to an "interaction'' where police fired a stun gun, plastic bullets and a gun.

The Muslim Council of Peel identified him as Ejaz Choudry. His family is calling for a public inquiry.

The province's police watchdog is investigating.

With files from the Canadian Press