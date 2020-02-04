WATCH: WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica turns back after false coronavirus claim
A 29-year-old man from Thornhill was charged with mischief after he claimed he was infected with coronavirus, forcing a WestJet plane to turn back to Toronto. The Monday flight was destined for Montego Bay, Jamaica. The flight crew sequestered the man from the rest of the 243 passengers. Police say this was a prank and that there is no evidence the man has coronavirus (VIDEO: Twitter / Gerald Frank) . . . #coronavirus #westjet #peelpolice #prank #mischief #arrest
A 29-year-old man has been charged with mischief after a passenger on a Jamaica-bound flight allegedly made a false claim about coronavirus.
WestJet says Flight 2702 was on its way to Montego Bay yesterday when it was disrupted by an "unruly guest."
It says the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious diseases as a precaution, and the plane headed back to Toronto.
Peel regional police say a man from Thornhill was arrested in connection with the incident and is due in court March 9th.
The airline says two additional flights were scheduled this morning to make up for the incident — one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.