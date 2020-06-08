iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

WATCH: What will reopen next? We find out today.

Premier Doug Ford will lay out the details of Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan today, NEWSTALK 1010 has confirmed.

He'll speak from Queen's Park at 1 p.m. and NEWSTALK 1010 will carry it live.

Ford said last week that details were coming but he stressed that this does not mean Stage 2 will come into effect right away.

He said businesses need time to prepare.

The government's framework for Stage 2 says the province will consider reopening of more workplaces, public spaces, and allowing some larger public gatherings.