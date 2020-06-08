WATCH: What will reopen next? We find out today.

Premier Doug Ford will lay out the details of Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan today, NEWSTALK 1010 has confirmed.

He'll speak from Queen's Park at 1 p.m. and NEWSTALK 1010 will carry it live.

Ford said last week that details were coming but he stressed that this does not mean Stage 2 will come into effect right away.

He said businesses need time to prepare.

The government's framework for Stage 2 says the province will consider reopening of more workplaces, public spaces, and allowing some larger public gatherings.