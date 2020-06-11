WATCH: Wild weather rips through southern Ontario

Thousands were without power early Thursday after severe thunderstorms marched across Southern Ontario on Wednesday night.

As of 4:30 a.m., Hydro One was reporting nearly 44,000 customers without power.

In Toronto, there were scattered outages and downed trees that took out power lines.

At the storm's peak, Toronto Hydro says about 12,500 customers were out but as of early Thursday, that number had dropped to 75.

But it was areas outside the city that were hit hardest including Cottage Country and the London area.

#onstorm #Bracebridge Front St in Bracebridge, daughter and family are safe but this crazy pic.twitter.com/Ib2zCftguf — rick minard (@rickminard1) June 11, 2020

Environment Canada says tornados touched down near Belmont and Glencoe, two rural communities southeast and southwest of London.

Video posted to social media shows damage to buildings but there have been no reports of injury or death.