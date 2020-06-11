WATCH: Wild weather rips through southern Ontario
Seen this in glencoe. Tornado? @StormhunterTWN @weathernetwork #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/1cpnvXSCGo— Ethan Austin (@EthanEt1738) June 11, 2020
Thousands were without power early Thursday after severe thunderstorms marched across Southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
As of 4:30 a.m., Hydro One was reporting nearly 44,000 customers without power.
In Toronto, there were scattered outages and downed trees that took out power lines.
At the storm's peak, Toronto Hydro says about 12,500 customers were out but as of early Thursday, that number had dropped to 75.
But it was areas outside the city that were hit hardest including Cottage Country and the London area.
#onstorm #Bracebridge Front St in Bracebridge, daughter and family are safe but this crazy pic.twitter.com/Ib2zCftguf— rick minard (@rickminard1) June 11, 2020
Environment Canada says tornados touched down near Belmont and Glencoe, two rural communities southeast and southwest of London.
Video posted to social media shows damage to buildings but there have been no reports of injury or death.
Reports of a tornado this evening just before 8:30pm in #Belmont On. Here is some of the damage. A line of strong thunderstorms roared through, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect. I am in the weather centre and will have coverage tonight @CTVLondon pic.twitter.com/omsdOYD852— Julie Atchison (@JulieCTV) June 11, 2020