WATCH: Woman almost gets run down, while on the sidewalk
Toronto resident Cristhian Camilo captured video of a driver driving on the sidewalk to get around a line of cars and a garbage truck. The driver nearly strikes pedestrians on the sidewalk. The incident allegedly happened earlier Tuesday on Argyle street, between Dovercourt and Ossington (VIDEO: Cristhian Camilo / Twitter)
It doesn't appear as though anyone was hurt, but this could have easily been a different story.
The driver of an Audi SUV, appears to have lost patience while waiting for a garbage truck to finish collecting trash along Argyle near Queen St in Toronto's west end.
The driver hops the sidewalk and almost hits a woman, before continuing down the road.
The whole thing was caught on camera and shared on social media by a man who claims to be a neighbour.
NEWSTALK 1010 contacted Toronto Police who said they were unaware if a complaint had been made, as of early Tuesday afternoon.