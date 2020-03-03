WATCH: Woman almost gets run down, while on the sidewalk

It doesn't appear as though anyone was hurt, but this could have easily been a different story.

The driver of an Audi SUV, appears to have lost patience while waiting for a garbage truck to finish collecting trash along Argyle near Queen St in Toronto's west end.

The driver hops the sidewalk and almost hits a woman, before continuing down the road.

The whole thing was caught on camera and shared on social media by a man who claims to be a neighbour.

NEWSTALK 1010 contacted Toronto Police who said they were unaware if a complaint had been made, as of early Tuesday afternoon.