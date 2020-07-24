WATCH: York Police uncover a cache of stolen cars bound for Africa

York Regional Police have arrested 11 people and recovered 52 stolen cars that they say, were bound for Africa.

The investigation began back in January. Police say they were able to link thefts in Vaughan, Markham, Toronto and Mississauga.

In some cases, vehicles were stolen from outside homes, often in the wee hours of the morning. Others were taken during the day from commercial lots.

Police say the thieves would break in and then hook up a device that would allow them to program a keyfob and drive off.

The main targets were Honda CRV's but Honda Accords, Toyota Highlanders, a Toyota Corolla, a Range Rover and Lexus SUVs were also taken.

The charges include trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Theft of Motor Vehicle Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and Possession of Automobile Master Key.