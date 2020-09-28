iHeartRadio

'We can avoid the worst': Ontario's top doctor, Premier confirm we're in second wave

Out-of-town guests need to pay significantly more to park and launch boats

On the same day the province recorded a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the premier and the province's top doctor have confirmed we're in a second wave.

No new restrictions were announced today, but the province did announce more than $52 million to recruit, retain and support more healthcare workers.

More than 3,700 frontline healthcare workers and caregivers will be hired. 

For long-term care recruits, a $5,000-incentive will be given in exchange for a six-month commitment.

With 700 new cases of the virus in the province confirmed today and roughly 50,000 tests under investigation, Health Minister Christine Elliott said moving back to Stage 2 would only be done if absolutely necessary.

The province's top doctor, Dr. David Williams, says we will have to wait and see if this will be a small wave or a "tsunami".