iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

WE Charity laying off staff, looking to sell real estate in Toronto

Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger speak during "We Day" in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

WE Charity is scaling back its operations, making dozens of layoffs in Canada and the United Kingdom and looking to sell some of its real estate holdings in Toronto.    

The charity has been embroiled in a political controversy since the Trudeau government chose it to run a now-abandoned youth volunteer program.    

WE Charity says its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and "recent events,'' prompting a need to shift programming and reduce staff.    

At its global headquarters in Toronto, 22 full-time employees will be laid off and another 59 employees working on fixed-term contracts with the charity won't have their contracts renewed when they expire at the end of the month.    

WE Charity's U.K. operations will be centralized in Canada, which means 19 full-time and contract employees in London will be laid off.    

In addition, a number of buildings on a block near Moss Park in Toronto acquired by the charity as part of a 25th anniversary plan to create a youth campus will be assessed by the organization to determine which ones could be sold.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*