We're talkin' 'bout practice!
The Toronto Raptors will be allowed limited access to OVO Athletic Centre as of Monday, two months after the NBA suspended play due to COVID-19.
The Raptors and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment Ltd., announced guidelines, including just one player in the building at a time, to permit workouts at the practice facility just west of downtown Toronto.
The safeguards including allowing only access to the court. Locker rooms, medical facilities, offices, the weight room, and other areas of the building will remain closed.
The access is to allow mainly for shooting, as the players have weights and other conditioning equipment at their homes.
While the NBA is allowing for four players at a time, the Raptors have determined they'll allow one player in the building at a time. The player will be accompanied by one coach, and there will be no overlap between groups.
Staff members are required to wear glove and masks, and players will masks at all times, except when on the court.
Here's the full list of restrictions:
- Access is intended to allow players time on court for activities, such as shooting, that generally cannot be done at home. Players have weights and other workout equipment at their homes for additional conditioning.
- The court is the only area that will be used by players and coaches – locker rooms, weight rooms, medical facilities, offices and other areas of the building will remain closed.
- Though NBA guidelines allow for four players at a time in practice facilities, the Raptors have determined at this time we will have just one player at a time in our building.
- The player will be accompanied by one coach. There will be no overlap between groups.
- Staff members will wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when on court.
- A thorough cleaning of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.
- Symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.
- There will be no media, public, or general staff access to the building, and security will be in place outside the facility to ensure physical distancing and the safety of everyone on site.