We're talkin' 'bout practice!

The Toronto Raptors will be allowed limited access to OVO Athletic Centre as of Monday, two months after the NBA suspended play due to COVID-19.

The Raptors and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment Ltd., announced guidelines, including just one player in the building at a time, to permit workouts at the practice facility just west of downtown Toronto.

The safeguards including allowing only access to the court. Locker rooms, medical facilities, offices, the weight room, and other areas of the building will remain closed.

The access is to allow mainly for shooting, as the players have weights and other conditioning equipment at their homes.

While the NBA is allowing for four players at a time, the Raptors have determined they'll allow one player in the building at a time. The player will be accompanied by one coach, and there will be no overlap between groups.

Staff members are required to wear glove and masks, and players will masks at all times, except when on the court.

Here's the full list of restrictions: