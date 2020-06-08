We're talking about road tolls again?

The Mayor of Toronto has said in the past that the city is bleeding moeny during this pandemic.

As a matter of fact, John Tory has said, the city faces a funding shortfall of 1.5 billion dollars.

There has been some money announced by the federal government, but Tory has said it's not enough.

When it comes to ways of making that back up, Tory suggested pitching an idea that's already been shot down.

'I would be happy to bring the tolling question back," Tory told the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Monday. That's similar to something that he admitted he was thinking about, when he spoke to the RUSH on NEWSTALK 1010 at the end of May. "Maybe, these are the kinds of extrodinary things we're going to have to take a look at."

But expect it to be a tough sell to the provincial government, who first shot down the idea of tolls on highways, such as the Gardiner Expressway and on the Don Valley Parkway, back in 2016.

At that point, it was the governing Liberals who were against it, but the PC's weren't big fans, either.