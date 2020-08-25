"We will be ready" says new Conservative leader
Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he wants to work constructively with the Liberal minority government to bring effective leadership to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But O'Toole says his party will be ready if the Trudeau government tries to force a fall election.
O'Toole wouldn't say whether he will support the Liberal's speech from the throne, which is set for September 23rd.
The speech will lay out the government's post-pandemic plan and will be followed by a confidence vote.
O'Toole spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, a call both sides said was cordial and touched on the rigours of a campaign as well as the prorogation of Parliament.
The new Conservative leader says he told Trudeau he wants the government to address western alienation in its throne speech.