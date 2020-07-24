iHeartRadio

Welcome to Stage 3...unless you're in Toronto or Peel

Restaurant

Several areas move into Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan today.

Toronto, Peel and Windsor are excluded but more businesses can reopen in York, Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk and Lambton.

Stage 3 allows bars and restaurants to reopen for indoor dining. Gyms, fitness studios, playgrounds, community centres and libraries can open as well.

Stage 3 also allow for larger social gatherings. Indoor gatherings increase from 10 to 50 people. Outdoors, up to 100 people can gather. In both cases, physical distancing is still required for people outside your social bubble.

Some businesses and activities are still not allowed under Stage 3.  They include:

  • Amusement parks and water parks
  • Buffet-style food services
  • Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment following specific requirements
  • Overnight stays at camps for children
  • Private karaoke rooms
  • Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports
  • Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars
  • Table games at casinos and gaming establishments.


Full details on Stage 3 restrictions can be found on the provincial government website.