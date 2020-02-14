Welcome to the coldest morning in over a year

We woke up this morning to the kind of cold we have not seen in over a year.

It's the kind that takes your breath away as you step out the door.

The last time it was this cold was February of last year.

Toronto is still under an extreme cold warning with morning temperatures around -20.

Environment Canada is expecting a high of -8 today.

The good news is, the bitter cold won't be with us for very long.

It'll be another cold night, with a low of -17 and a wind chill around -25.

Tomorrow, we'll climb to a high of -1. We're expecting temperatures around the freezing mark into early next week.