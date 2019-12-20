UPDATE: 3 people hurt in shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering

Provincial police say one of three people injured in a shooting on a Toronto-area highway on Friday remains in hospital.

Investigators say two men and a woman were taken to hospital after the 3:20 a.m. shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering.

One of the men is still being treated for serious injuries, while the other two victims have been released.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says police are speaking to witnesses as they try to figure out how the incident unfolded.

Schmidt says provincial police received 25 calls about gun-related incidents on Ontario highways in the past year, ranging from shootings to people brandishing the weapons.