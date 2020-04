COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the airline industry.

WestJet has announced it is laying off another 3,000 employees by early May.

The Calgary-based airline says it has seen the number of passengers fall to under five per cent of pre-COVID days and work is simply just not available.

Last week, it laid off 1,700 pilots and in March WestJet announced it was cutting nearly 7,000 employees.