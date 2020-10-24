iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

WestJet gets green light from U-S for Delta alliance

westjet

Travel options to and from Canada could see an increase after the U-S Department of Transportation tentatively approved an alliance agreement between WestJet Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

One condition of approval is the removal of WestJet discount carrier Swoop from the alliance and the selling of 16 slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Canada's Competition Bureau approved the joint venture last summer, which will allow the two airlines to work together in scheduling and setting prices for flights between Canada and the U-S.

But it's not immediately clear yet whether the U-S government's conditions will be acceptable to the airlines.

The airline industry has struggled amid a massive drop in traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic.
 