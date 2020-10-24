WestJet gets green light from U-S for Delta alliance

Travel options to and from Canada could see an increase after the U-S Department of Transportation tentatively approved an alliance agreement between WestJet Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

One condition of approval is the removal of WestJet discount carrier Swoop from the alliance and the selling of 16 slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Canada's Competition Bureau approved the joint venture last summer, which will allow the two airlines to work together in scheduling and setting prices for flights between Canada and the U-S.

But it's not immediately clear yet whether the U-S government's conditions will be acceptable to the airlines.

The airline industry has struggled amid a massive drop in traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic.

