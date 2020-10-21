WestJet to refund flights cancelled due to COVID-19

WestJet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers who had their WestJet and Swoop flights cancelled by the airlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first airline to offer full refunds for all flights.



The company says the refunds will be in the original form of payment, rather than a credit for future flights as it had been previously offering.



The Calgary-based company says it will begin on Nov. 2 to contact eligible passengers, starting with those whose flights were cancelled at the onset of pandemic last spring.



It asks passengers not to contact the company to avoid overloading its contact centre.



Refunds are expected to take six to nine months.



WestJet Vacations guests will continue to follow the process already established.