iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

WestJet to refund flights cancelled due to COVID-19

westjet

WestJet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers who had their WestJet and Swoop flights cancelled by the airlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first airline to offer full refunds for all flights.
   
The company says the refunds will be in the original form of payment, rather than a credit for future flights as it had been previously offering.
   
The Calgary-based company says it will begin on Nov. 2 to contact eligible passengers, starting with those whose flights were cancelled at the onset of pandemic last spring.
   
It asks passengers not to contact the company to avoid overloading its contact centre.
   
Refunds are expected to take six to nine months.
   
WestJet Vacations guests will continue to follow the process already established.