WestJet to suspend international and transborder flights for 30 days

WestJet says it is suspending all commercial operations for international and transborder flights for a 30-day period.

As of today, the Calgary-based airline says tickets for the period beginning March 23 will no longer be available for sale.

It says in a statement online that its final commercially scheduled flight will be Sunday night.

The company says it will then be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

WestJet says it is in the process of lowering prices on remaining seats for Canadians trying to return home.