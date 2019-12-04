What does the one-day strike mean for you?

Wondering what today's one day strike means at your school board? Here's what each of the GTA's public boards are saying:



Toronto

All TDSB secondary schools (grades 9-12) are closed to students today (Wednesday, December 4, 2019) as a result of a one-day walkout by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) secondary teachers and education workers. Parents/guardians are required to make alternate arrangements for their children if necessary. Secondary schools will re-open to students on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

In addition to all TDSB secondary schools, Adult High Schools and Night School offering secondary credits are also closed to students. Any out-of-school activities (e.g. field trips, sports, etc.) are cancelled. General Interest courses offered in the evening are not impacted and will continue to run as usual. Elementary and middle schools remain open.



Halton

All secondary schools in the HDSB will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as there would not be adequate supervision to ensure the safety of students. Elementary schools will be open with contingency plans in place.

Note: Aldershot School and Burlington Central School will be open for students in Grade 7 and 8.

Athletics, Extracurriculars, Field Trips and Co-op Placements: All secondary school athletics, extracurricular activities and field trips scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4 are cancelled. Attempts will be made to reschedule these events at a later date. Co-op placements for secondary students are cancelled for the day.

Adult Day and Night School Classes: All Adult Day School Credit classes and Night School Credit, including all in-class and co-op classes, are cancelled for Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Community Use Rentals: School rentals are not impacted.

Peel

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, all secondary schools-grades 9 to 12-will be closed to students. Night School is cancelled on Dec. 4, as well as Co-op placements and Fresh Start. Students in dual credit programs are to report to their college locations on Wednesday, December 4 as previously scheduled. You do not need to call in your teen's absence. Secondary schools will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Evening permits will continue as usual in secondary schools.

Durham

All DDSB secondary schools will be closed to students, and will re-open for a regular school day on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Also, all secondary night school classes for Wednesday, December 4, 2019 are cancelled.

York

OSSTF has confirmed a full one day strike on Wednesday, December 4. Reminder that secondary schools are closed to students for the day. Secondary schools will reopen for students on Dec. 5. Elementary Schools remain open.