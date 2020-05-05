What has COVID-19 meant for your home's value?

We've now had a full month to see how COVID-19 would impact the price of your home. Here's where things stand:

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, fewer people are buying but there's still some level of competition because new listing have also dropped by around 65 percent.

It means on average, your home is worth around what it was this time last year.

The selling price across all types of homes was $821,392, down about $1,000 dollars compared to 2019

A typical detatched home in the city of Toronto went for $1.25 million, down $106,000 thousand compared to last year, but $235,000 compared to the price you were getting in February before the COVID-19 shutdown.