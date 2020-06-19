Ontario schools likely to see mix of in-class, online learning in September

TORONTO - Ontario says school boards will prepare three scenarios for the return to school in September, but the education minister expects there to be a mix of in-class and online learning.



Premier Doug Ford says with different areas of the province at different stages of reopening, the same should apply to school boards, so there won't be a one-size-fits-all approach in schools.



Minister Stephen Lecce says boards are being asked to prepare for in-class instruction, continued remote learning, and a plan that blends the two approaches.



Lecce says he expects all students to start September with the blended model, which will see no more than 15 students in class and attending on alternating days or weeks.



He says parents will be able to choose to have students in schools or continue with online learning.



Schools across the province have been closed since March 13, when the government moved to shut down much of Ontario to address the spread of COVID-19.

For full details: click here.