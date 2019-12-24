What's open?

Is that even open?

We have a run-down of what is, and what isn't open over the holidays in Toronto.

Christmas Eve

TTC is operating on a normal weekday schedule.

Grocery stores are open, but many have posted special holiday hours, so don't expect them to be open too late.

Most malls will be open for most of the day, however, many close at 6pm. Check ahead.

LCBO will be open but will close at 6pm. Same goes for the Beer Store.

If you're looking to kill time with the kids, attractions like movie theatres, Ripley's Aquarium, Ontario Place and the CN Tower are open. Museums are open, but check ahead for hours.

Christmas Day

The TTC will be operating, but will be on a Sunday schedule.

Most major grocery stores are closed, along with the LCBO and Beer Store.

Don't expect to do much shopping, most malls are closed on Christmas Day too.

Some attractions like movie theatres, Ripley's Aquarium and the CN Tower will be open.

Boxing Day

TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

Some LCBO and Beer Stores will be open, but it's best to check ahead.

Most malls will be open until later once again.