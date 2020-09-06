What's open and closed on Labour Day Monday

Monday is Labour Day, so here's a reminder of what's open and closed for the holiday.

All government offices, banks, post offices and libraries will be closed.

All LCBO locations are closed Monday.

Some Beer Store locations will be closed, but select stores will be open for business Monday, with reduced hours.

Most retail outlets will be closed, but a few malls will be open. They include the Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills and Pacific Mall.

Along with the CNE, the annual Labour Day parade that usually weaves its way through downtown Toronto is cancelled this year due to COVID-19. So too is another tradition - the CNE Air Show. The fair will instead stream a virtual tribute on its website "celebrating the strength and solidarity of workers" - starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Toronto Zoo and High Park Zoo - are just some of the tourist attractions that will be open on Labour Day.

The TTC will be running on a holiday schedule.

Go transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.