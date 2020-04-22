What's your home worth? New numbers show the impact of COVID-19 on GTA real estate

As we all try to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be wondering how it's affected the value of your home.

We have new numbers this morning from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board looking at the first 17 days of April.

As you might expect, with all the uncertainty and the physical distancing, the number of homes sold was down dramatically, 69 percent, over the same period last year.

But the average selling price across the GTA was down just 1.5 percent.

Detached homes in Toronto took the biggest hit, down 9.1 percent to just over 1.25 million. But TRREB points out that the number of higher end homes sold, those over 2 million dollars, was down so that helped to drag down the average price.

Condo prices were down 2.9 percent, as a lot of first-time buyers put buying on hold.

TRREB expects things to pick up in the summer and fall if we start to see physical distancing measures relaxed.

Overall, they expect average prices for 2020 to be about the same as 2019.