York Regional Police have charged the dirver of this SUV, after they were stopped on Bayview and Bantry.

This photo was taken around 9:30 on Friday morning, and it's quite clear that the driver would have had a hard time seeing.

The only area they could see out of was the top corner of the windshield.

The Mensa grad was fined for "no clear view," which comes with a $110 penalty.