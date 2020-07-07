iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

What would someone be doing with 29 guns?

Guns sezied from a home in Collingwood, following a traffic stop in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say the investigation is on-going, after a 51-year-old man from Collingwood had a total of 29 guns seized.

It started with a traffic stop on Thursday morning, around 4:30, near City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway in Mississauga.

That's when officers found two guns in the vehicle, along with two pellet guns, some fentanyl and ammo.

The next day is when police searched a home in Collinwood, and another in Toronto, and seized 29 other guns, including 18 handguns.

Rafael Lopes is now facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and careless storage of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition.

Police tell NEWSTALK 1010, the investigation is still wide open and more arrests or more charges are still possible.

Peel Regional Police