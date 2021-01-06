When are your children really going back to school?

Premier Doug Ford spoke to reporters for the first time this year on Wednesday and faced questions about the return to school.

He was asked whether the government will consider delaying the return to in-class learning for students. He said he'd be speaking with the chief medical officer and the health table about that and would make an announcement, "in the next day or so."

Ford was also asked whether the province will consider a curfew to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

He said he's working with the chief medical officer regarding further restrictions.

The Premier also announced a new pilot program at Pearson airport which will offer free COVID-19 testing for arriving travellers.

The tests will available to international travellers who are staying the in the province for at least two weeks. They will still be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Those who volunteer for the program will receive a self-collected test which will be processed in a lab.