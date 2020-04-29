When is baseball coming back?

Several reports suggest Major League Baseball is cautiously optimistic that the season could start in late June or early July but don't expect to sit in the park, beer in hand, to watch the game in person.

According to USA Today, MLB is considering a plan that would see teams play in their home parks but without fans. They also say they league is looking at playing at least 100 regular season games. It means baseball could stretch into November or December.

Several reports suggest teams could be split into three regional divisions, and play only in their division.

It's also been suggested that teams may begin their seasons in Arizona, Texas and Florida in empty ballparks, and then if the health situation allows, switch later to their regular-season sites.

If conditions improve later in the year, they possibly could start playing before fans with only a percentage of seats sold.

With files from the Associated Press