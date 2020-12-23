When will kids be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Health Canada's Dr. Supriya Sharma says work is being done to see if the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be safe and effective for children.



In a news conference today, Sharma said there were no red flags in the clinical trials for either vaccine that would pose any safety threats or problems with efficacy for children.



However more work does need to be done to ensure that the vaccines are 100 per cent safe for kids.



Sharma says Moderna is already working on clinical trials for children between 12 and 17 years old, while Pfizer plans on clinical trials for children ages 5 to 12 years old in the spring.



"I think it's within the possibility that we will have an indication for children in 2021," Sharma said. "So far we haven't seen anything in the data to show that there should be safety issues in younger populations."



Pfizer's vaccine is approved for those 16 and older, while Moderna's is approved for those 18 and older.