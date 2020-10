UPDATE: A body believed to be that of Siem Zerezghi was found Friday

Police say the body of what appears to be a missing teen from Bradford, Ont., has been found in a pond.

South Simcoe Police say 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi has been missing since Oct. 24.

Acting Deputy Chief John Van Dyke says people found some items they believe belonged to the boy on Friday afternoon.

He says an Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery unit searched a nearby pond and recovered a body.

The body has been sent for a forensics examination.

Van Dyke says the boy's family has been notified and he thanked the community for its support.