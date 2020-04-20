Where is the COVID-19 outbreak headed in Ontario?

Health officials are set to present new projections about the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario today.

The province reported another 568 cases of the illness and 39 additional deaths yesterday.

Ontario now has a total of 10, 578 confirmed cases, a death toll of 553 and just over 5,200 cases listed as resolved.

There are currently 809 people in hospital battling COVID-19 -- 247 of whom are in intensive care.

Earlier modeling predicted Ontario could see 1,600 deaths by the end of April and up to 80,000 cases.

