Whitby woman reported missing, found near a creek with critical injuries

Police in Durham are very concerned after a woman was found, having been severely beaten.

The woman, in her 50s, went for a walk last evening in Whitby and when she didn't return home she was reported missing.

Police immediately began searching for her through the night.

An officer found her at around 10:30 this morning near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

The woman was flown by air ambulance with critical injuries to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Police are working to figure out if she knew her attacker or if this was random.