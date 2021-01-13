Will outdoor skating still be allowed in Toronto?

As we headed into winter last year, the City of Toronto encouraged residents to book times for outdoor skating, as a way of staying active.

But with a new stay at home order being issued by the provincial government, will that option be nixed?

The City of Toronto tells NEWSTALK 1010 that after the announcement of the stay at home order, discussions began about whether or not this was still a viable option.

Spokesperson Brad Ross said in an email Tuesday evening that the city was reviewing regulations and they anticipate to have an update today.

Mayor John Tory, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and General Manager of the City's Emergency Response, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, will hold a news conference this afternoon.

