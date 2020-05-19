Will schools reopen in June? NEWSTALK 1010 gets answers today.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to announce the plan for the rest of the school year today. Will students be back in class next month? Will school extend into summer? Will there be more e-learning? NEWSTALK 1010 will carry Lecce's announcement live. We expect he'll speak at 1 p.m.

It's not clear yet what the plan will look like but the Toronto Star reports, the province has looked at a pilot project that would involve in-person summer school in an area with few COVID-19 cases. The hope is, the pilot will help the province decide the safest way to resume classes.

They're also said to be looking at expanded online learning through July and August.

Sources tell the Star the idea has been part of discussions with school officials and union groups.

Most provinces have cancelled the rest of the school year. Only Quebec and British Columbia are allowing some students to return to class on a voluntary basis.