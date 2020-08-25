Will your kids be remote learning, or heading back to class?

Call it exam time for parents of students at the Toronto District School Board.

Parents will have to make their final decisions starting on Wednesday, on if their kids will be going back to class, or will be learning through the virtual school.

Emails will start circulating, that will contain a link to an online registration form, for each student.

If you have more than one child attending a TDSB school, there will be a different registration form for each of them.

And, this is different from the pre-registration phone calls that went out last week.

The registration closes on Saturday.