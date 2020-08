A freak accident Monday afternoon, has left a man in hospital in critical condition.

According to Toronto Police,the man, a window washer reported to be in his 40's, was working outside in the area of Yonge Street and Olive Avenue, south of Finch at around 3 p.m.

He was carrying a metal pole and hit some hydro wires above.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.