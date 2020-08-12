iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Windsor-Essex region joins rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening plan today

gym

The Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan today.    

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday, saying COVID-19 case counts have dropped enough to warrant the move.    

The decision means most businesses and public spaces to will be allowed to reopen, but public health guidance on physical distancing and social "bubbles'' of 10 people remain in place.    
Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3, which other parts of the province entered throughout last month.    
Windsor's mayor said Tuesday that the city will move forward "cautiously'' and ask for additional resources if case counts spike.    

Drew Dilkens praised the province for dispatching additional resources to the region to help co-ordinate the local response to the farm outbreaks.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*